2 killed when car hits pole during police chase in Owatonna, Minn.

article

Two people believed to be involved in a domestic dispute call were killed when their vehicle hit a pole on an off ramp.

Officers were called to a home on 21st Street NW in Owatonna, Minnesota Thursday morning for a report of a man hitting a woman. As officers were responding, they say a vehicle with two people inside fled the scene. It's not clear if the female victim was inside that car.

Investigators later spotted the car on 26th Street NW near I-35. Officers say they tried to pull the driver over but the vehicle turned onto the southbound lane of I-35 and took off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle tried to exit at West Bridge Street but hit a post on the off-ramp. Officers say both people inside were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated at Minnesota State Patrol. Officers have not yet released the identity of the two people killed.