2 killed in crash on Highway 15 in southern Minnesota

article

Two New Ulm men were fatally injured in a head-on crash on Highway 15 in Brown County early Saturday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, around 2:30 a.m., a 33-year-old man was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart southbound on Highway 15, while a 28-year-old man was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when the two cars collided. Both men died at the scene.

State Patrol says that the Dodge Dart driver was wearing a seatbelt, while the Grand Cherokee driver was not. State Patrol has not determined if alcohol was involved in the crash.