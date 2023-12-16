Expand / Collapse search

2 killed in crash on Highway 15 in southern Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two New Ulm men were fatally injured in a head-on crash on Highway 15 in Brown County early Saturday morning. 

According to Minnesota State Patrol, around 2:30 a.m., a 33-year-old man was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart southbound on Highway 15, while a 28-year-old man was driving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when the two cars collided. Both men died at the scene. 

State Patrol says that the Dodge Dart driver was wearing a seatbelt, while the Grand Cherokee driver was not. State Patrol has not determined if alcohol was involved in the crash. 