2 kids, man killed in Wisconsin house fire, woman injured

Two children and a man were killed in a house fire in Wisconsin early Thursday morning. A woman was also injured in the blaze.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office says authorities responded to a house fire on River Avenue in Barron at 3:26 a.m., where three people were reportedly still inside.

Authorities pulled two children from the fire and took them to Mayo Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A subsequent search of the home led to the discovery of a man, who was found dead.

A woman did get out of the house. She was treated for her injuries and released at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Officials did not identify those involved in the fire.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.