2 injured in 2nd shooting near Peavy Park in Minneapolis this week

Two people were injured in a shooting near Peavy Park in Minneapolis overnight.

The Minneapolis Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Chicago Avenue and Franklin Avenue at 12:40 a.m. on a ShotSpotter activation. The call was quickly upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived they located one victim, an adult male, with a serious gunshot wound. An ambulance transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center.

\While en route to the hospital, the officers learned another victim, an adult male, had just arrived at the hospital by a private car with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Officers are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is the second shooting in the area this week.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, an 18-year-old was shot multiple times during an incident near the tent encampment at Peavy Park.

That shooting remains under investigation as well.