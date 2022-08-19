2 injured, cow killed when driver strikes animal in southern Minnesota

Two people were hurt, and a cow was killed when a driver collided with the animal on a highway in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 56-year-old woman from Pipestone was driving southbound on Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County, at 11:22 p.m. on Thursday when she hit the cow that was on the roadway.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Her passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Pipestone, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The cow did not survive, the State Patrol told FOX 9. It's unclear how the cow ended up on the highway.