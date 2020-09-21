2 in custody after scam, home invasion in Bloomington, Minnesota

Two men are in custody after a scam and home invasion involving an elderly Bloomington couple.

According to Bloomington Police, last month, a man posing as a county inspector scammed the couple out of money after he looked through their home and advised them of "violations."

Then, Sunday night just before 7:30 pm, that same man and an accomplice returned to the victims' residence and forced their way inside demanding money. The elderly female was assaulted and forced at knife point to provide money.

Someone who was on the phone with the victim at the time called police to report the crime. A short time later, officers arrived on scene and quickly detained one of the suspects, a 56-year-old man from Mounds View.

Officers could hear a woman yelling from the basement and then found her with the other suspect, a 45-year-old man from Aitkin. The man had a knife on him at the time but eventually dropped it.

Both men are in custody.