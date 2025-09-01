2 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting near Stone Arch Bridge

The Brief Two teens were arrested after a shooting overnight on the Stone Arch Bridge. The shooting left two people hurt, a woman in her 20s and a 19-year-old man. Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.



Two teens are in custody after an overnight shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge that left two people hurt.

Shooting near Stone Arch Bridge

The backstory:

Minneapolis police officers were on patrol around 2:15 a.m. when they heard the sound of shots fired near the bridge.

Police say it appears a fight between two groups on the bridge escalated into shots fired.

What we know:

At the scene, officers found two people, a woman in her 20s and a 19-year-old man, who had been shot. They were transported the Hennepin County Medical Center with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested following the shooting. They are being held in the Hennepin County Jail.

Police also say they recovered a gun from the scene.