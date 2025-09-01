2 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting near Stone Arch Bridge
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two teens are in custody after an overnight shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge that left two people hurt.
Shooting near Stone Arch Bridge
The backstory:
Minneapolis police officers were on patrol around 2:15 a.m. when they heard the sound of shots fired near the bridge.
Police say it appears a fight between two groups on the bridge escalated into shots fired.
What we know:
At the scene, officers found two people, a woman in her 20s and a 19-year-old man, who had been shot. They were transported the Hennepin County Medical Center with what police say were non-life threatening injuries.
A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested following the shooting. They are being held in the Hennepin County Jail.
Police also say they recovered a gun from the scene.