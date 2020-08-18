2 found dead in Blaine home following murder-suicide, 2 children found safe

A man and woman were found dead inside a home in Blaine, Minnesota after a standoff Monday night.

Around 8:36 p.m. officers from the Blaine Police Department were dispatched to a domestic incident in a house on the 600 block of 120th Avenue Northeast, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Once on scene, officers learned a man with a gun was inside. They then heard multiple gunshots from inside the home.

Two children were located and taken from the scene.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and established a perimeter. After law enforcement failed to make contact with anyone inside the house, they entered the home and found a man and a woman dead inside. Police believe the man, identified as 44-year-old Maksim Aleksandrovich Krechetov, shot 47-year-old Yulia Khort, and then took his own life.