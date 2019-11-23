2 firefighters treated for injuries after Minneapolis house fire

article

Crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a home in Minneapolis' Lowry Hill neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called around 10:20 a.m. for a fire that had spread through a home on the 1800 block of Dupont Avenue South. At the scene, fire crews found a large fire and upgraded it to a third-alarm call to bring in more manpower to help battle flames.

Crews worked for more than two hours to knock down the fire. At one point, a "mayday" was called for a firefighter running low on oxygen. He was able to escape the house with the help of an aerial ladder from a second-floor window.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started in the walls of the home, and spread into the third-floor and roof. According to the fire department, a contractor was working on the home at the time of the fire.

Two firefighters were hurt during the fight. They were transported to a hospital with minor injuries but returned to service after treatment. No one else was hurt in the fire.

However, a driver was taken to the hospital after their vehicle collided with a fire rig responding to the blaze. Their condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.