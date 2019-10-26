2 firefighters hurt battling blaze in St. Paul

article

Two firefighters are expected to recover after being hurt during a fire battle in St. Paul on Saturday.

Crews were called just after 7 a.m. for the fire on the 1000 block of Bush Avenue.

At the scene, crews found three adults and one child had escaped the flames. Crews worked for four hours, including an hour of active firefighting, to put out the fire.

The firefighters who were hurt suffered what the department says were non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants weren't hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.