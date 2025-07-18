The Brief Authorities say they found two people dead inside a house that caught on fire Thursday night. Firefighters and deputies responded to a home engulfed in flames at about 9:20 p.m. in Beatty Township. The cause of the fire is still being investigated and officials have not yet released the names of the people found dead.



Fatal St. Louis County house fire

What we know:

Authorities responded to a house fire in Beatty Township around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters from multiple jurisdictions arrived, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators then found two people dead inside the home.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The identities of the people found dead have not yet been released, as family notification is still pending.