St. Louis County house fire: 2 people found dead
BEATTY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said two people were found dead inside a house that was engulfed in flames on Thursday night.
Fatal St. Louis County house fire
What we know:
Authorities responded to a house fire in Beatty Township around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.
The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters from multiple jurisdictions arrived, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators then found two people dead inside the home.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
The identities of the people found dead have not yet been released, as family notification is still pending.
The Source: This story used information shared in a St. Louis County Sheriff's Office news release.