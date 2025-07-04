Expand / Collapse search
Crash in Baldwin, Wisconsin, leaves 2 men dead

Published  July 4, 2025 1:04pm CDT
The Brief

    • A crash in Baldwin, Wisconsin, left two men dead in the early morning hours of July 4.
    • One driver was identified as a 24-year-old man from Baldwin, Wisconsin, and the other was an 18-year-old man from Emerald, Wisconsin.
    • The fatalities are the fourth and fifth traffic deaths in St. Croix County in 2025.

BALDWIN, Wis. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating a crash that left two men dead in Baldwin, Wis., early Friday morning. 

Fatal Baldwin crash

What we know:

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a cell phone's "Automatic Crash Notification" that led them to the 2200 block of County Trunk Highway (CTH) DD in Baldwin Township just after 4 a.m.

Deputies then found a crash involving a Chevy Cruze and a Chevy Equinox, both of which were extensively damaged.  

Both drivers, who were the only occupants in their vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities identified them as a 24-year-old man from Baldwin, Wisconsin, and an 18-year-old man from Emerald, Wisconsin.

Investigators say the Cruze was westbound on CTH DD when it collided with the Equinox, which was eastbound on CTH DD.

The sheriff's office added that these are the fourth and fifth traffic fatalities in the county in 2025.

What we don't know:

The identities of both drivers have not been released, but are expected to be after their families are notified. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. 

