2 dead in Aitkin County crash that left 7 injured, 5 critically

The Brief Two people have died and seven were injured; five of those suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Aitkin County. Four cars were involved in the crash, which happened after a man driving an SUV failed to stop at a stop sign. Three juveniles were injured in the crash.



Two people are dead, seven were injured, five seriously, in a crash in Waukenabo Township Friday evening.

What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at the intersection of Highway 169 and Grove Street around 5:15 p.m.

The collision happened after a 61-year-old man who was driving a Suburban with a trailer eastbound on Grove Street failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 169, authorities said.

Law enforcement says a 44-year-old woman was driving a Yukon northbound on Highway 169 when she struck the eastbound Suburban, causing serious damage.

A Jeep and Dodge Ram were facing westbound on Grove Street, waiting at the intersection, when they were also hit by the Yukon.

Both passengers of the Suburban, 61-year-old Elizabeth Baldwin and 92-year-old Marlo Baldwin, were killed in the crash, according to State Patrol. The driver of the Suburban suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Elizabeth Baldwin was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, law enforcement said.

Authorities say that the driver of the Yukon had life-threatening injuries. Three of the passengers in the Yukon, an 11-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl, also suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Two other passengers in the Yukon, an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

The drivers of the Jeep and Dodge Ram were not injured.

Law enforcement does not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

What we don't know

It is not clear what caused the driver to fail to stop at the stop sign before the crash.

Authorities have not said if any arrests have been made, or if charges are being considered.