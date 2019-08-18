2 dead after being thrown from vehicle in western Wisconsin crash

article

Two people are dead after a crash Saturday morning in Maple Grove, Wisconsin ended with two people being ejected from the vehicle.

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers were called to County Highway O and 9th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash. Investigators say the vehicle was headed south on Highway O when it went into the oncoming lane and into the ditch. The vehicle was then vaulted on a driveway embankment before colliding with several pine trees.

At the scene, first responders found two people had been thrown from the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have identified them as 50-year-old Michelle Rae Thompson from Barron and 45-year-old Gayland Olson from Prairie Farm.

Officials are still investigating the crash.