2 dead, 1 critically injured after 2 vehicles collide in Winona County
FREMONT TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two men were killed, and a woman has serious injuries after a crash in Winona County Friday afternoon.
Fatal crash on I-90 in Fremont Township
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a man driving a Toyota was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90, while a man driving a Buick was traveling westbound. The two vehicles then collided.
The man in the Toyota died, and he was identified as 70-year-old Warren Hacker by authorities. The passenger in the Toyota, a 71-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. The man in the Buick also died in the crash, and he was identified as 83-year-old Hadley Thompson.
What we don't know:
The circumstances that led up to the crash is currently unknown.
The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.