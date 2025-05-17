2 dead, 1 critically injured after 2 vehicles collide in Winona County

The Brief Two men have died, and a woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Fremont Township. The two vehicles collided on Insterstate 90 around 3:30 p.m. Friday.



Two men were killed, and a woman has serious injuries after a crash in Winona County Friday afternoon.

Fatal crash on I-90 in Fremont Township

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a man driving a Toyota was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90, while a man driving a Buick was traveling westbound. The two vehicles then collided.

The man in the Toyota died, and he was identified as 70-year-old Warren Hacker by authorities. The passenger in the Toyota, a 71-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. The man in the Buick also died in the crash, and he was identified as 83-year-old Hadley Thompson.

What we don't know:

The circumstances that led up to the crash is currently unknown.