2 bodies recovered from St. Croix River following reports of circling boat

Reports of a boat circling unoccupied in the St. Croix River sent authorities searching and ultimately recovering two bodies on Tuesday.

The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call around 9:35 a.m. about a fishing boat that was going in circles on the St. Croix River near Troy Beach.

According to authorities, a witness reported there was a body in the water near the location of the boat.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office began a search of the river via boat, and initially located the 1997 Smokercraft Pleasure, an 18-foot fishing boat, located approximately 650 yards from the shoreline.

At 12:12 p.m., the body of an adult man was located and recovered by the Washington County Dive Team. The water depth in the area is between 30 and 40 feet deep, according to authorities.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., the body of a second adult man was located and recovered.

Their names will be released pending positive identification and family notification.

The incident currently remains under investigation.