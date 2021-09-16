Expand / Collapse search
2 bodies found in West St. Paul garage, investigation underway

Published 
FOX 9

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker discovered two bodies in a West St. Paul garage, according to the West St. Paul Police Department.

Around 3:46 p.m., the worker called 911 to report the grisly discovery in the 120 block of Thompson Avenue W. When officers arrived, they confirmed there were two deceased people in the garage. The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear because it appeared some time had passed since the deaths occurred.

The medical examiner will work to determine the cause of the deaths and identifications.