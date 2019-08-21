2 assaulted, robbed at knifepoint while walking in Eden Prairie, suspects sought

article

Police in Eden Prairie, Minnesota are looking for two suspects accused of robbing two people while they were walking Tuesday night.

A man and a woman were walking on the south side of Anderson Lakes Parkway around 8:40 p.m. when two men approached them, assaulted them with knives and demanded money, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department. The suspects then fled the area on foot.

The victims were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the armed robbery is asked to contact the police department at 952-949-6200.

The Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

