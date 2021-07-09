2 arrested in Montana for Dakota County murder

Two people were arrested on Friday in Montana for a murder last week in Dakota County.

Officers say a 22-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were taken into custody for the death in Greenvale Township, Minnesota.

Deputies were called to Foliage Avenue in Greenvale on the afternoon of July 2 for a reported burglary in process. Witnesses told deputies they saw three people running from the home during the incident.

Inside the home, deputies found the owner, 55-year-old Chris Lafontaine dead. Soon after, deputies say two of the suspects seen running from the home, a 25-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, were arrested in Northfield.

The third person, the 29-year-old man, was identified but on the run for the past week. The 22-year-old woman was not at the scene, deputies said, but they later determined she had been involved in the death.

Deputies say they also later learned that the suspects knew the victim and there is no pending danger to the public.