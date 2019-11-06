2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood

article

St. Paul police arrested two people Tuesday in connection with a homicide that took place last month in the city's Summit-University neighborhood.

According to police, 27-year-old Brandon Baker and Marcus Baker were arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail in connection with the Oct. 27 homicide at St. Anthony Avenue and Dale Street North.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a car with an unconscious man inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital where he later died. The victim has been identified as Shawn Jones, 28, of St. Paul.