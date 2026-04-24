Minnesota weather: Bright and seasonable Friday with highs in the 60s

The Brief Friday will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the 50s and 60s. More clouds arrive on Saturday, along with the opportunity for scattered light rain showers. Temperatures hold in the upper 50s through early next week.



A quiet and seasonable Friday brings sunshine and highs in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro area.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday starts with some early clouds before skies clear for a sunny and pleasant day. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph make for a breezy morning before calming heading into the afternoon and evening.

After a warmer few days, temperatures return closer to seasonable on Friday. Highs climb to around 62 degrees in the metro, with 50s across northern Minnesota and 60s in central and southern regions.

Clouds increase overnight as lows dip into the 30s and 40s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday brings more cloud cover, with highs around 62 degrees in the metro. A few light showers are possible, especially in western Minnesota. Sunday turns milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s under brighter skies.

Rain chances return Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will hold in the upper 50s through the early part of next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)