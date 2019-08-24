1st Friday of Minnesota State Fair sets new daily attendance record

article

The second day of the 2019 Minnesota State Fair set a new attendance record for the first Friday with 157,224 visitors. The previous record of 141,023 was set in 2016.

On Thursday, a new opening day record was set, with 133,326 people attending the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The 2018 Minnesota State Fair set a total attendance record with 2,046,533 visitors through the gates. Last year, five days of the State Fair broke attendance records, and the second Saturday of the Fair set an all-time single-day attendance record with 270,426 visitors.

Record Daily Attendance

Thursday: 133,326 (2019)

Friday: 157,224 (2019)

Saturday: 222,194 (2018)

Sunday: 209,969 (1994)

Monday: 144,504 (2017)

Tuesday: 133,595 (2014)

Wednesday: 144,940 (2018)

Thursday: 156,764 (2018)

Friday: 187,066 (2017)

Saturday: 270,426 (2018)

Sunday: 242,759 (2017)

Monday: 178,867 (2015)