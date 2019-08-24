1st Friday of Minnesota State Fair sets new daily attendance record
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The second day of the 2019 Minnesota State Fair set a new attendance record for the first Friday with 157,224 visitors. The previous record of 141,023 was set in 2016.
On Thursday, a new opening day record was set, with 133,326 people attending the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
The 2018 Minnesota State Fair set a total attendance record with 2,046,533 visitors through the gates. Last year, five days of the State Fair broke attendance records, and the second Saturday of the Fair set an all-time single-day attendance record with 270,426 visitors.
Record Daily Attendance
Thursday: 133,326 (2019)
Friday: 157,224 (2019)
Saturday: 222,194 (2018)
Sunday: 209,969 (1994)
Monday: 144,504 (2017)
Tuesday: 133,595 (2014)
Wednesday: 144,940 (2018)
Thursday: 156,764 (2018)
Friday: 187,066 (2017)
Saturday: 270,426 (2018)
Sunday: 242,759 (2017)
Monday: 178,867 (2015)