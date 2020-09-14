17-year-old shot and killed in Folwell neighborhood of Minneapolis Monday afternoon

A 17-year-old is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in the Folwell neighborhood of Minneapolis Monday afternoon.

According to a Minneapolis Police spokesperson, the shooting occurred at the intersection of Fremont Avenue North and Dowling Avenue North at 4:27 p.m.

Two people were shot in the incident. The 17-year-old was transported to North Memorial Hospital in grave condition, but died from their injuries after 5 p.m.

The second victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in serious, but stable condition. Police believe their injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspects in the shooting fled prior to the arrival of police. No arrests have been made.