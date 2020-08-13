15-year-old girl in critical condition after ATV crash in Chisago County

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after she crashed while driving an ATV in Chisago County Thursday morning.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:53 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call from someone who witnessed an ATV crash in Shafer Township, near Taylors Falls. The caller said the 15-year-old girl, a resident of Shafer Township, was driving the ATV alone when the crash occurred.

Bystanders provided life-saving efforts to the victim until emergency services arrived. She was then airlifted to the closest trauma center, where the sheriff’s office said she is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.