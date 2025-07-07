15-year-old girl attacks sleeping mother with axe: Sheriff’s Office

The Brief A 15-year-old girl has been taken into custody in Carlton County after her mother reported being awakened to being beaten by her. The teen was taken into custody, and has since been transported to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center in Duluth where she is being held on probable cause charges of assault and domestic assault. An axe was found in the victim’s bedroom during an investigation, and authorities believe it is what was used during the attack.



Authorities in Carlton County, Minnesota, have taken a 15-year-old into custody after her mother reported being awakened to being beaten by her with an axe that was later found in the room.

Carlton County teen axe attack

What we know:

On July 6, 2025, at around 12:11 a.m., the Calton County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call from a 40-year-old woman reporting that she was being attacked by her 15-year-old daughter. Prior to the attack she had been sleeping, she told authorities.

Carlton County Deputies and Minnesota State Patrol Troopers responded to the scene and took the teen into custody, later transporting her to the Arrowhead Juvenile Center in Duluth, where she is being held on probable cause charges of assault and domestic assault.

Axe found after attack

Dig deeper:

The victim was found with lacerations, but remained conscious, according to authorities. Her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

During an investigation, an axe was found in the victim’s bedroom, and authorities believe it was the weapon used during the attack.

What's next:

The Carlton County Attorney’s Office will determine formal charges.