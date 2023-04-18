15-year-old Edina entrepreneur creates sustainable swimwear brand

By day, Sienna Dhariwal is a normal high school sophomore, focused on hanging out with friends and cramming for her next exam. But by night, things look a little different.

The 15-year-old is filling orders and dreaming up the latest creations for Bikini Blend, an online swimwear company she launched when she was in middle school.

She had the idea for the business after participating in a youth entrepreneurship program.

"We went to the cabin, and I thought, 'What do I want this business to be about?'" said Dhariwal.

Bikini Blend went from a dream to reality last year, with the goal of empowering women and girls.

"A huge thing of Bikini Blend is all bodies are bikini bodies," said Dhariwal.

Another core part of the company's mission is sustainability, with all of its products made from recycled material. Dhariwal also donates 5% of her profits to ocean conservation charities.

"To take it to the level that she's at now, I think what we see is just the passion she has for the business," said Ashok Dhariwal, Sienna's dad.

As for what's next, she plans on growing her merchandise selection and hopes to offer plus-size swimwear in the future. Her advice for other teens looking to launch a business? Never give up.

"You learn from that, and you take it, and you keep going," said Dhariwal.