15-year-old Britt, Minn. boy run over by tractor, killed Friday evening

A 15-year-old is dead after being run over by a Bobcat tractor in Clinton Township, near Mt. Iron, Minn. Friday evening.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the Britt, Minn. teen was assisting others to move a tree with the Bobcat T300 tractor-type machine. The young man, along with his father, was standing in the bucket of the tractor while it was being driven by another adult.

While moving the tree, the teen fell off the tractor and was run over by it.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The incident is under investigation.