A 14-year-old drowned while paddleboarding on a lake in Crow Wing County, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office has said.

According to police, the 14-year-old went missing Wednesday around 8:14 p.m. when he was paddleboarding on Star Lake in Ideal Township, fell off the board and never resurfaced.

The victim was eventually pulled from the lake by some bystanders. He was pronounced dead at the scene.