14-year-old boy seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Minneapolis

A teen boy was seriously hurt overnight after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis' Camden neighborhood.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. for the crash at Penn Avenue North at 42nd Avenue North. At the scene, officers found a 14-year-old who was seriously hurt and unconscious at the scene.

The boy was transported to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Police say he suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Officers say the driver who hit the boy remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Investigators say impairment doesn't appear to be a factor in the incident.

Investigators worked overnight to process the crash scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police have not arrested anyone involved or issued a citation.