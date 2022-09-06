13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake

A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.

The driver of the 2017 Ranger boat, a 50-year-old man from Horace, North Dakota, was traveling near the shore when he possibly hit something on or near the shoreline, causing the boat to abruptly stop, the sheriff's office said. This sent a 13-year-old girl from Motley flying forward in the boat.

Family members attempted lifesaving measures before first responders arrived. She was later pronounced dead. The driver of the boat sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the victims are relatives who were staying at a family cabin.

The incident remains under investigation.

As of Aug. 15, there had been seven boating fatalities and 44 non-fatal boating accidents in Minnesota this year, according to the Minnesota DNR.