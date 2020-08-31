12-year-old injured in deadly shooting in Bloomington, Minnesota

Police in Bloomington, Minnesota say a woman was killed and two other people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured following a triple shooting late Sunday night.

Police say they responded to a home on the 8300 block of 15th Avenue just after 11 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.

On scene, officers discovered a woman dead in a garage and a man yelling from inside the residence. Officers attempted to make contact with the man inside, but he refused to come outside. The woman was identified as Angela Lynn Mesich.

The suspect in the house did shoot at police, who returned gunfire, but there were no injuries. Police eventually took the man into custody and booked him into the Bloomington jail.

While at the home, officers learned two other gunshot victims were en route to the hospital. A 29-year-old woman was hit in the hip and both legs, shattering the bones, and a 12-year-old girl was hit in the head. She needed part of her skull removed to relieve pressure.

Marcia Westbrook, a relative of the two injured, said she can’t make any sense of it. Her sister and her nieces were loading a U-Haul in their front yard when the shooting started.

“They had heard some shots…they hadn’t heard any shots in their neighborhood since they lived there,” she said. “They never fought with him, they never argued with him, they had never had disagreements, they never had anything with him. They didn’t talk."

The Hennepin County Crime Lab and Hennepin County Sheriff are investigating the incident since shots were fired by Bloomington police.

To help the victim's family, consider visiting their GoFundMe page.