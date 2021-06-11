12-year-old boy dies in ATV crash in Wright Co., Minnesota
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident near Monticello according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
In a release, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the property, near on 120th Street Northeast, where they assisted medical personnel with life-saving measures. The boy transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
Authorities say the boy was the only person on the ATV at the time of the crash.