11-year-old goes missing swimming in Lake Nokomis, searches continue

An 11-year-old girl, who went missing while swimming in Lake Nokomis, still has not been located, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

According to the MFD an 11-year-old was swimming about 30 feet from shore around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when she went missing.

Fire crews responded to the lake to search for the girl. When crews arrived on scene they, and beach goers, formed a human chain and began to search. The initial search was unsuccessful, but the Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Rescue Patrol says they will continue to search for the girl with their dive team.