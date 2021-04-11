104-year-old woman released from hospital after 2nd bout with COVID-19

A 104-year-old woman, who contracted COVID-19 twice, has been released from a hospital with a round of applause from hospital workers.

Video captured Doña Carmen leaving the hospital in Tunja, Colombia. She was the hospital’s oldest patient and affectionately known as "Carmelita."

Local media outlets reported she first contracted the coronavirus in June 2020 and again in March 2021.

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 2.5 million Colombians have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020. Since that time, more than 65,000 Colombians have died.

John Hopkins also reported that more than 744,000 Colombians have been fully vaccinated, representing 1.5% of the country’s total population.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

