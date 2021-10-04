10-year-old girl struck by semi in Crookston, Minnesota

A 10-year-old girl was struck by a semi truck Monday evening in Crookston, Minnesota.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:30 p.m., dispatch received a report that a pedestrian was struck by a semi at the intersection of Broadway and Robert Street. The victim was identified as a 10-year-old girl from Crookston.

Authorities believe she was on the northeast corner sidewalk when she was struck by the rear wheels of the semi-trailer as the semi was making a right hand turn from East Robert Street onto North Broadway. The victim and her bicycle became entangled in the semi-trailer wheels, and the semi came to a stop.

She was transported to RiverView Health and later airlifted to a Fargo hospital. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

The crash is still under investigation.