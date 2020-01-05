10-year-old Blaine girl battling cancer reflects on Outback Bowl experience with Coach Fleck

After the Gophers football team won the Outback Bowl, a video showing PJ Fleck and a young fan went viral.

In it, Fleck told the girl, “If you can beat cancer, then the Gophers can beat a War Eagle.”

After the game, he told the girl it was her presence that lifted the team over Auburn Jan. 1.

The fan in the video is a 10-year-old Blaine girl named Braxton. She has Leukemia and has become a Gophers football superfan.

Her doctor rearranged her cancer treatments so she could follow the team to Florida for the game.

She told FOX 9 about the speech she gave to the team before the big Outback Bowl victory.

“I told him my story and talked to them about how I kept doing gymnastics even though it was hard and I had to make a comeback a couple times,” she said Sunday.

“It’s been pretty amazing,” she added. “Because he’s been super-duper supportive of me.”

Braxton recently started a foundation to help other children battling cancer. In the video, Fleck is wearing a sweatshirt with the foundation’s logo.