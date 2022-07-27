10 perennials to plant with long lasting booms
(FOX 9) - When choosing plants for your garden, you want to pick perennials with blooms that will last for the summer.
Annuals do bloom all season long, but you have to plant them every year. So FOX 9's Garden Guy Dale K has his picks for perennial plants with long-lasting blooms.
Dale K's 10 types of plants with lasting blooms are:
- Yarrow
- Phlox
- Russian sage
- Shasta daisies
- Daylilies
- Rudbeckias
- Sedums
- Salvia
- Echinacea
- Ornamental grasses
When incorporating flowering perennials into your garden, planting them in groups of three to five helps create big blocks of color.