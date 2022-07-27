10 perennials to plant with long lasting booms

When choosing plants for your garden, you want to pick perennials with blooms that will last for the summer.

Annuals do bloom all season long, but you have to plant them every year. So FOX 9's Garden Guy Dale K has his picks for perennial plants with long-lasting blooms.

Dale K's 10 types of plants with lasting blooms are:

Yarrow

Phlox

Russian sage

Shasta daisies

Daylilies

Rudbeckias

Sedums

Salvia

Echinacea

Ornamental grasses

When incorporating flowering perennials into your garden, planting them in groups of three to five helps create big blocks of color.