10 arrested in undercover bust for soliciting minors in St. Paul

The Brief 10 people were arrested in St. Paul for allegedly attempting to solicit minors for sex in July. Three possible trafficking victims were rescued in the bust. Undercover agents spoke with the suspects posing as minors for sex buyers.



An undercover operation led to 10 people being arrested for soliciting sex from minors in St. Paul.

Several arrested for soliciting minors

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), authorities from the BCA Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force and the St. Paul Police Department conducted an undercover operation on July 30 and 31 in St. Paul.

Undercover agents posing as minors for sex buyers spoke with suspects over text and phone. Agents arranged a meeting place for an encounter, and the suspects were subsequently arrested.

All 10 suspects were booked into Ramsey County Jail under suspicion of solicitation of a minor, and charges are expected against them, the BCA said.

Authorities say three female victims were rescued from a possible sex trafficking situation during the bust.

What they're saying:

"Helping three people exit the throes of a potential sex trafficking situation to begin the healing process and regain control of their lives is why we are passionate and committed to this work," BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in a statement. "We will remain in lockstep with our law enforcement partners to rid our state of this reprehensible sex crime and support victim/survivors."

"These 10 arrests are a true testament to the hard work of St. Paul police investigators, the Ramsey County Violent Crime Task Force and the BCA Human Trafficking Task Force," said St. Paul Police Major Crimes Deputy Chief Jeff Stiff. "Let it be a message that we will hold you accountable for the crimes you commit in St. Paul."

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of being trafficked, call 911, authorities said.

To report a trafficking situation, call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

Trafficking victims can also get help by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text HELP to 233733.

Minnesota youth who have been trafficked or have engaged in prostitution are not considered criminals and are treated as victims under the Safe Harbor Act.