1 taken to hospital, multiple floors evacuated due to fire on 11th floor of St. Paul high-rise

Multiple floors were evacuated and one person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a St. Paul high-rise apartment building Monday evening, according to St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso.

Around 8:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke in a 16-floor apartment building near Edgcumbe Road and Lexington Parkway South. They later learned there was a fire on the 11th floor.

The sprinklers activated, but weren't able to put out the fire, which spread to two units on the 11th floor.

Crews evacuated the 10th, 11th and 12th floors. After some time, the firefighters were able to put out the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time and it is unclear which floor this person was on.



The fire investigator is working to determine what caused the incident. A safety inspections crew is on scene as well to determine which occupants will be allowed to return.

The Red Cross also responded to help those who were displaced.