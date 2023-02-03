1 person injured as Minneapolis crews battle house fire in subzero temps

article

Minneapolis Fire crews spent a chilly morning battling a fire in a duplex.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 2 ½ duplex on the 3900 block of 15th Avenue South just after 6 a.m. on Friday to find fire coming from the second floor. The fire department declared it a second-alarm fire.

All the residents were out of the home. Crews exited the house due to the large amount of fire that burned through the roof.

The fire department said one man was injured and suffered burns to his feet. He received medical treatment at the scene and was transported to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

Several lines were being used to protect the neighboring houses from also catching on fire. A Metro Transit Bus is on the scene to provide shelter to residents and fire crews in freezing cold temperatures. Crews are still working to put out the fire as of 8:15 a.m. The house was deemed uninhabitable.

The fire department said one unit in the duplex was being used as an Airbnb, and the homeowners were in the second unit. Six adults were affected by the fire, and Red Cross was called to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

