1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in crash in Coon Rapids

Coon Rapids Police are investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian and injured another earlier this week, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, on Election Day around 4:31 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of pedestrians hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Egret Blvd NW and Wintergreen St NW.

First responders found a woman and a girl injured. Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died. She has been identified as 44-year-old Lorysa Bak of Coon Rapids.

Early investigation shows the pedestrians were struck while they were crossing the street.