1 man dead in third Minneapolis homicide in less than a week

Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Friday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officials received a ShotSpotter activation near the 3200 block of Lyndale Avenue North. As the ShotSpotter call came in, police also received a 911 call reporting the shooting.

Once on scene, police and paramedics located one victim, a man, who had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating the incident. No suspects are in custody.

This is the third homicide in Minneapolis in less than a week. Two people were killed in two separate homicides in Minneapolis overnight Tuesday.

One man was found on the bike path near West River Parkway while another was found near the railroad track next to Marshall Avenue Northest.