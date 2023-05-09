1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Kandiyohi County crash

One person was killed and two seriously injured when a pickup truck collided with a car in Kandiyohi County on Tuesday.

The Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a crash near County Road 9 and County Road 10 in Green Lake Township around 10:38 a.m. Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation shows a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling Southbound on County Road 9 when it went through the intersection at County Road 10 and collided with a Chevrolet Impala with three people inside.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the crash, they found the 79-year-old driver of the Ford who died at the scene. They also found the 28-year-old driver of the Impala with serious injuries, the 41-year-old passenger who was taken by air to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver’s uninjured 4-month-old son.

The Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.