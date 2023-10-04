1 killed, 2 hurt in St. Paul shooting

article

A shooting Wednesday night in St. Paul left one person dead and two others hurt in the Prosperity Heights neighborhood.

Our crews at the scene said the investigation seemed centered in front of an apartment complex north of Maryland Avenue along Hazelwood Street. The scene is not far from a National Guard training facility and only a couple blocks from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's offices in St. Paul.

So far, police have only said there was a fatality in the shooting and two other people were hurt. A news conference is expected later on Wednesday.

