1 killed, 1 injured in two different shootings in Minneapolis' Ventura Village neighborhood

A man was shot and killed in the Ventura Village neighborhood of Minneapolis late Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter activation shortly before 11:00 p.m. near 2400 18th Avenue South. On scene, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While rendering aid to the victim, officers heard more gunshots in the area.

When officers went to investigate, they found a man with grave injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid to the victim and called for an ambulance.

Paramedics took over care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation.