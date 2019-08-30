1 injured in shooting in Owatonna, Minnesota

article

One man was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester after he was shot in Owatonna, Minnesota late Thursday night, according to Owatonna police.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue NW and Hoffman Drive.

When police arrived they found a man and woman in a parked vehicle. The 38-year-old man told police he had been shot in the torso.

An ambulance took the man to Owatonna Hospital, where he was later airlifted to Rochester. He is expected to survive his injuries. The woman was not injured.

The case is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.