1 injured in shooting at Powderhorn Park encampment

One person was injured in a shooting at the Powderhorn Park encampment Tuesday afternoon, according to a Minneapolis Park Police spokeswoman.

Around 1:50 p.m., Park Police responded to report of a shooting at the encampment. When officers arrived, they found a male with gunshot wounds on his arm and face. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Emergency crews took him to Hennepin County Medical Center.

There are no suspects in custody

The case remains under investigation.