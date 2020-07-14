1 injured in shooting at Powderhorn Park encampment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was injured in a shooting at the Powderhorn Park encampment Tuesday afternoon, according to a Minneapolis Park Police spokeswoman.
Around 1:50 p.m., Park Police responded to report of a shooting at the encampment. When officers arrived, they found a male with gunshot wounds on his arm and face. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Emergency crews took him to Hennepin County Medical Center.
There are no suspects in custody
The case remains under investigation.