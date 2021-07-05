1 dies in apparent drowning at Point Douglas Park in Denmark Township

article

A person pulled from the water at Point Douglas Park in Denmark Township, Minnesota Monday evening has died from apparent drowning, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Water Patrol and deputies responded to a reported drowning at 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, people were using a small boat to bring the person to shore. Responders then began CPR.

An ambulance took the person to Regions Hospital, where they later died. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the deceased is a 38-year-old from Brooklyn Park. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name at a later date.

A witness told FOX 9 he saw the man swim out a far distance, then he appeared to struggle and call out for help.

"He fought through the water like three times and came up three times and suddenly he just went down," said Peng Lee.

The case is under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.