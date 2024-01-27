1 dead in St. Paul house fire, the city's fifth fire fatality of 2024

article

A person has died after a house fire in St. Paul earlier this week.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, on Jan. 23 around 11 a.m., firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Juliet Avenue. One person was rescued from inside the building and was taken to the hospital.

Fire crews were able to quickly control the blaze, with officials saying the fire started in the kitchen.

The person who was rescued from the building died from their injuries, the fire department said.

This is the fifth fire fatality in St. Paul for 2024. Four children died in a house fire in St. Paul earlier this month.