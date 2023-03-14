1 dead after Minneapolis house fire

One person was killed after a fire was reported at a home in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

Minneapolis firefighters responded around 8:20 p.m. for a fire at a 1.5-story home on Dupont Avenue North near N. 39th Avenue.

Crews were able to knock down the flames after being able to enter through the front door of the home. While conducting searches, firefighters say they found a man dead on the first floor.

The cause of the fire is not known. No one else was harmed during the fire.

The home will be boarded up.